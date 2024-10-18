Advertisement
Business

Take a stepped approach to investing or withdrawing money - Mary Holm

NZ Herald
11 mins to read
A stepped approach to investing or withdrawing money can help you avoid disappointment if the market drops. Photo / 123RF

A stepped approach to investing or withdrawing money can help you avoid disappointment if the market drops. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

A step at a time

Q: I made a large withdrawal from my KiwiSaver in July to help a family member bridge their finance for a home purchase.

They have now repaid that loan, but the unit price in the interim has risen by 13c per unit.

