Synlait reports $28.5m loss, appoints Miraka's Grant Watson as CEO

Synlait has reported a loss for July year. Photo / NZ Herald

Synlait Milk has reported a $28.5 million loss for the July year, driven by a sharp drop in infant formula sales.

The dairy processor expects to return to profitability in the current financial year.

The net loss - the higher end of the company's published guidance - compares with a net profit of $75.2m in the previous year.

Synlait also said had appointed Grant Watson, the current chief executive of Taupo-based Miraka, as its chief executive to replace John Penno, who has been filling in since the departure of Leon Clement earlier this year.

Watson, a former Fonterra executive, will join Synlait in January.

Synlait had earlier advised that it expected a $20m to $30m loss for the July year.

Synlait said its revenue rose by 5 per cent to $1.36 billion while its EBITDA fell 78 per cent to $37.3 million.

The company said its nutritionals - infant formula - sales were down 35 per cent to 34,362 tonnes while ingredient sales were up 29 per cent to 125,914 tonnes.

Its newly acquired Dairyworks' revenue was $229 million.

The 2022 year will also include a one-off gain on sale of approximately $17 million from the sale and leaseback of the land and building at Synlait Auckland.

"Synlait's performance will build into 2023 as its new multinational customer at Synlait Pokeno ramps up, and its Liquids and Consumer Foods businesses continue to grow," the company said.