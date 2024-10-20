Synlait chief executive, Grant Watson. Photo / Supplied

Synlait Milk chief executive Grant Watson has resigned after two years and nine months in the job.

The newly restructured Synlait said Watson had overseen the company through an unprecedented era in its history.

The dairy processor has been through a series of measures aimed at shoring up its balance sheet, the last one resulting in China’s Bright Dairy gaining a majority interest in the company.

“Recent months have seen a long list of urgent challenges for Synlait, and Grant’s ably led the team through them,” chair George Adams said.

“His achievements are extensive and notably include our balance sheet’s recent, successful reset.”