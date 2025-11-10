Kiwi Property has agreed to sell its Sylvia Park Lifestyle complex for $90m to Mackersy fund. Photo / Google Maps

By RNZ

Listed company Kiwi Property Group is set to sell a large-format retail property next to its Sylvia Park complex in Auckland for $90 million.

The buyer will be the yet-to-be-established Mackersy LFR Fund, a large-format retail investment fund managed by Queenstown-based commercial property investor Mackersy Property.

Kiwi Property chief executive Clive Mackenzie said it would continue to manage Sylvia Park Lifestyle and the sale would provide capital for new developments and strengthen its balance sheet.

“By retaining a significant stake in the LFR Fund, we can continue to leverage our retail management and leasing capabilities to drive the performance of the asset on behalf of both Kiwi Property and LFR Fund investors.”