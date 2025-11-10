Advertisement
Sylvia Park Lifestyle sale: Kiwi Property secures $90m Mackersy agreement

RNZ
2 mins to read

Kiwi Property has agreed to sell its Sylvia Park Lifestyle complex for $90m to Mackersy fund. Photo / Google Maps

By RNZ

Listed company Kiwi Property Group is set to sell a large-format retail property next to its Sylvia Park complex in Auckland for $90 million.

The buyer will be the yet-to-be-established Mackersy LFR Fund, a large-format retail investment fund managed by Queenstown-based commercial property investor Mackersy Property.

