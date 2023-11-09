Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Sustainable Business and Finance: Solutions for the big problems

By Bill Bennett
6 mins to read
Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is working with TNC NZ to develop an innovative tool to support recovery in the region after the devastating floods. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is working with TNC NZ to develop an innovative tool to support recovery in the region after the devastating floods. Photo / Warren Buckland

Abbie Reynolds was looking for a fresh approach to conservation and protecting the natural environment when she joined the not-for-profit. The Nature Conservancy Aotearoa New Zealand (TNC NZ) as country director earlier this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business