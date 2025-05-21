Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Sustainable building: Honest debate needed on building materials’ true impact – Jeremy Sole

By Jeremy Sole
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The mainstays of construction – timber, steel and concrete – all carry environmental costs but also have a role to play in a lower-carbon future. Photo / Getty Images

The mainstays of construction – timber, steel and concrete – all carry environmental costs but also have a role to play in a lower-carbon future. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Jeremy Sole
Jeremy Sole is the Executive Officer of the Sustainable Steel Council

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Declaration de Chaillot emphasises the need to account for environmental impacts across a building’s lifecycle.
  • Timber, while a carbon sink, releases stored carbon and toxins at the end of its life.
  • Advancements in concrete and steel reduce embodied carbon and enhance their recyclability and sustainability.

I read with interest Marty Verry’s commentary on the environmental impact of construction materials (NZ Herald, May 20).

As CEO of one of New Zealand’s largest glulam timber producers, he brings a particular lens to this debate.

But instead of pitching one material against another, I’d like

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business