Opinion
Updated

Suppression, non-publication, injunction and the rule of law – David Harvey

Opinion by
David Harvey
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
David Harvey is an Auckland-based barrister and retired District Court judge

An injunction keeping key details of the Tom Phillips case under wraps was discussed in the High Court at Wellington today. Video / NZ Herald

THE FACTS

  • After four years on the run with his three children, fugitive Tom Phillips was shot dead by police.
  • Phillips was killed after entering into a shootout with police, during which he critically injured an officer.
  • Key details of the Phillips case will remain suppressed for now following a hearing on an urgent injunction application.

Shakespeare wasn’t one for detailed stage directions but at the beginning of Henry IV, Part II there is one – “Enter Rumour, painted full of tongues” and Shakespeare understood the power of rumour, even in the 16th century.

One of the comments his character makes aptly describes the

