Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Suppliers on edge as Foodstuffs delays dreaded product cull

6 minutes to read
Many suppliers argue that, in practice, centralisation is a thinly veiled way of squeezing more profit for Foodstuffs and achieving a lower price. Photo / 123RF

Many suppliers argue that, in practice, centralisation is a thinly veiled way of squeezing more profit for Foodstuffs and achieving a lower price. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Kate MacNamara

In a first meeting with suppliers since the release of a damaging draft report on his industry, Foodstuffs North Island CEO, Chris Quin, argued his grocery chain isn't as extraordinarily profitable as it's made out

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.