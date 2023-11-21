Consumer NZ has launched a petition calling for fairer prices at the checkout. Photo / File

New Zealand supermarkets and customers have responded after it was announced a UK grocery giant had decided to axe self-checkouts and replace them with staff tills.

High-end UK chain Booths made the drastic decision after they found machines to be “slow, unreliable and impersonal”, deciding that “rather than artificial intelligence, we’re going for actual intelligence”.

Their CEO also stressed that they “like to talk to people” and want to give a more personal experience for customers.

“Our customers have told us this over time, that the self-scan machines that we’ve got in our stores they can be slow, they can be unreliable, they’re obviously impersonal,” managing director Nigel Murray told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Booths’ latest move didn’t go unnoticed down under with New Zealand supermarket companies and Kiwi grocery shoppers responding to the news.

Foodstuffs told the Herald self-checkout lanes at their stores across the country are proving popular.

NZ supermarket respond: Will they follow Booths’ move?

Booths’ findings in the UK around customer preferences were somewhat of a surprise to Woolworths NZ.

So will New Zealand supermarket brands follow suit?

Woolworths New Zealand told the Herald they have found customer feedback on self-checkouts to be positive and won’t be making changes anytime soon.

“We were surprised to see the report about Booths supermarkets getting rid of most of their self-checkouts and we have no plans to do similar,” Woolworths said in a statement.

“We think our customers find it convenient to have options on how they buy their groceries at our stores.”

A New World worker scans a shopper's items.

While part of Booths’ reasoning for ditching the self-checkouts was complaints about slow and unreliable scanning, Foodstuffs spokeswoman Emma Wooster indicated their customers have had the opposite experience.

“Our 500-plus local grocers are always working to ensure the in-store experience they provide for their customers is right for their customers and community,” Wooster said.

“Self-service checkouts are becoming increasingly popular with customers who want to do a quick shop with minimum waiting time, so they’re here to stay in our stores.

“Four Square Britomart is a great example of this. The store in the heart of Auckland’s CBD opened last week and has eight self-service checkouts and two that are full service, and we’re finding our customers enjoy both the convenience and speed that self-service checkouts offer them.”

What do Kiwi shoppers want?

Both Woolworths and Foodstuffs have expressed their customers enjoy self-service options being available.

However, thousands of Kiwis took to social media to share their own opinion on both Booths’ move and New Zealand supermarket responses to the UK chain’s move.

So what was the mood of shoppers?

KIWIS KEEN FOR MORE STAFFED TILLS:

A number of shoppers indicated they wanted to see more lanes operated by staff so that they would receive a more personal experience, reduce the wait times during busy periods and create more job opportunities.

“So good. Sometimes for some people, the checkout operator might be the only person they see each week. I loved my time as a checkout operator, I got to talk to so many different people,” one person wrote.

Another supported the idea, writing: “I think it’s fantastic, I hate the self-checkouts. It also creates a lot of jobs so they should definitely bring it back here.”

One complained about how sensitive the self-service scanner can be: “Give people their jobs back. Those machines are more trouble than they’re worth. Always an unexpected item.”

Dozens of Kiwis supported the use of the self-checkout service but they expressed the need for more staffed tills during busy hours to reduce the wait times.

A trolley of groceries at Countdown Supermarket, Quay Street, Auckland City.

“Often there are times where there are only two staffed checkouts and more than 10 people waiting with full trolleys. I wish they had staff available to quickly open another one up for 20 minutes to get through rather than just making the bulk buyers wait.

“I’ve seen people go through the self-checkout with trolleys and that slows it up for those wanting to quickly dash in and out for a handful of items,” one shopper explained.

Another added: “I believe there is a need for both. I use self-checkout when I only have a couple of things and I’m in a hurry. There is nothing worse when you only need a couple of things and all the checkouts have people with their trolleys full.”

KIWIS STILL ENJOY SELF-CHECKOUT CONVENIENCE:

While a strong number are pushing for more staffed checkouts, many still want the self-checkout machines to remain.

Many of the arguments for self-checkout services is convenience. But for others it’s also the ability to keep to themselves without having to engage in small talk.

“Glad this [Booths decision] isn’t NZ. I love the self-checkouts! Quick, easy, no deathly small talk, love having the option of self-checkout,” one wrote.

Another added: “Please don’t remove them. I personally loved them to be in existence. It saves a lot of time and the process is like a breeze for people like me.”

“Love self service. Quicker and lines at other checkouts are often long. Fact is supermarkets currently have both options, so serves both preferences anyway,” a third added.

A fourth stated: “I love the self-checkout. Before them it was the so-called express queues at the supermarket and boy were there queues.”

Foodstuffs and Woolworths both indicated they wouldn’t be considering introducing Booths’ bold move.















