Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Super profits: Are banks making too much money?

Tamsyn Parker
By
8 mins to read
Are the big four banks making too much money? Photo / NZME

Are the big four banks making too much money? Photo / NZME

Banks have come under fire from the Prime Minister for making super profits while New Zealanders face a cost-of-living squeeze but experts say it is a lack of competition which has allowed that to happen

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business