Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Summer questions: Sam Stubbs on how to counter negative headlines

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
Sam Stubbs says it's time for governments to grow up and move beyond purely reactive or impossibly grandiose projects. Photo / Doug Sherring

Sam Stubbs says it's time for governments to grow up and move beyond purely reactive or impossibly grandiose projects. Photo / Doug Sherring

Sam Stubbs, chief executive and founder of KiwiSaver fund Simplicity, thinks negative headlines get too much prominence. He’s got advice for people. Here, he answers some questions about his view, holidays and what he’s reading.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business