Sam Stubbs says it's time for governments to grow up and move beyond purely reactive or impossibly grandiose projects. Photo / Doug Sherring

Sam Stubbs, chief executive and founder of KiwiSaver fund Simplicity, thinks negative headlines get too much prominence. He’s got advice for people. Here, he answers some questions about his view, holidays and what he’s reading.

Q: What are your hopes for the new Government?

A: My biggest hope is that we start to see some long term thinking, especially around infrastructure and housing. Successive Governments have got into a pattern of short term, politicised fixes which respond to whomever shouts the loudest at the time, or impossibly grandiose promises that get knocked back as soon as someone else is in power.

There is a middle, sensible way. And KiwiSaver could fund a lot of it with proper engagement and planning.

Q: How would you describe 2023 for your business?

A: A really good year of building the products, processes and infrastructure which will allow us to easily double in size. It’s also the year when we supercharged our Simplicity Living to make a big difference to New Zealand’s long-term housing supply. It needs to be done.

Q: What will be your biggest business challenges in 2024?

A: Staying positive in the midst of so much despondency. Just as New Zealand is entering a period of long term prosperity, a whole generation of young New Zealanders is feeling very concerned about the future.

Q. What opportunities do you see in 2024?

A: Plenty, and all over the place. In investing, you should be greedy when others are fearful, and fearful when others are greedy. Given the fear and despondency, it’s a great opportunity to invest wisely.

Q: What was the most interesting news story of 2023?

A: Sadly the most interesting was the most depressing - the mess in Gaza. It’s not just a 2024 story though, it’s been repeating itself there for decades.

Q: What are your predictions for 2024?

A: I think things will be better than most think. A new political reality brings fear, but also opportunity. And we are getting on top of inflation, which has really put a dampener on the economy. That is under control, and we are finally emerging from Covid wiser and leaner.

Q: What’s the worst mistake you have made in business?

A; Opening my mouth at inappropriate moments. One rant I had to a boss set my career back three years.

Q: What would you rate as your greatest success?

A: I will take limited credit for a tribe of simply wonderful children. And I chose my parents and partner really, really well :)

Where and how are you holidaying this Summer?

A: I’m spending summer in the winter, seeing my family in Canada and the UK. Lucky me.

Q: What would you recommend as a good book to read over the summer?

A: The Rational Optimist by Matt Ridley. Negative headlines make clickbait, but the world is actually getting better and better. Matt shows why, and why rational optimism is a way better way to think and live.

