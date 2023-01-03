Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Summer questions: Mīria Flavell on her toughest year in business

By Alka Prasad
4 mins to read
Mīria Flavell speaks at the M9 Matariki celebration. Video / M9

Mīria Flavell speaks at the M9 Matariki celebration. Video / M9

Hine Collection founder Mīria Flavell (Ngati Rangiwewehi) last year shared the stage with fellow wāhine Māori at M9, expanded to a Newmarket store, and celebrated five years of business.

Despite her triumphs, Flavell said 2022

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business