Summer Questions: Michael Heron looks to find balance in a tough 2023

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Mike Heron QC. Photo / Michael Craig

One of New Zealand’s leading KCs, Michael Heron is a barrister at Britomart Chambers.

How do you describe 2022?

Vexed.

How are you and your business planning to tackle 2023?

Round the legs. It’s going

