Mike Heron QC. Photo / Michael Craig

One of New Zealand’s leading KCs, Michael Heron is a barrister at Britomart Chambers.

How do you describe 2022?

Vexed.

How are you and your business planning to tackle 2023?

Round the legs. It’s going to be a tough one.

What will be the major challenges and/or opportunities for your industry?

In law – getting balance. In tech companies – matching expenditure with cash flow.

How do you think the Government has handled the economy?

If you include the Reserve Bank, poorly. Fiscal and monetary policy have created a mess.

How do you think the National Party has performed in opposition?

Much improved.

What are your predictions for 2023?

A recession. Increasing division and frustration. Gradual realisation that our country that has fallen well behind Australia, Singapore and others.

What was the most interesting story of 2022?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, along with China’s security agreement with Solomon Islands.

What’s the worst mistake you’ve made in business or work?

There are too many! But almost all involve a mixture of assumption, hubris and emotion.

What would you rate as your greatest success in business/work?

Being part of teams or organisations and making a contribution to their progress. I’m very proud of the people at Britomart Chambers, Immediation, Glorious Digital and Agreeable.

Where and how are you holidaying this summer?

Omaha with family and friends.