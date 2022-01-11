Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Summer questions: Goodman chief John Dakin calls for more infrastructure investment

6 minutes to read
John Dakin, chief executive, Goodman Property Trust. Photo / supplied

John Dakin, chief executive, Goodman Property Trust. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Goodman Property Trust chief executive John Dakin opens up on eldest son Sam competing in this year's Toyko Olympics' track cycling, the year ahead and the need for more infrastructure investment in New Zealand -

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.