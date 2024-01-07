Mark Cochrane, Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand CEO and Publicis Groupe (NZ) chief connection officer.

Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand chief executive Mark Cochrane talks to the Herald about his successes so far, the challenges ahead and why we need to be a little more positive as a country amid the economic gloom.

What are your hopes for the new government?

I’d like to see them deliver some tangible optimism. I think the private sector is doing a good job at this, considering these tougher times and I hope that the public sector can help accelerate market confidence, too.

How would you describe 2023 for your business?

After enjoying a great period of growth in 2022, 2023 was a year of sustaining that growth, honouring our commitments, and helping our clients navigate the chicanes versus the straights. I am incredibly proud of our community for achieving that this year. They are a smart and original bunch.

What will be your biggest business challenges in 2024?

It’s fair to assume New Zealanders and the market will continue to face some headwinds next year, so the challenge for our business will be maintaining new business momentum when what really matters is delivering client value and impact. It’s always a tricky balance.

As we see social and MarTech platforms plateau in demonstrating value and innovation, the biggest challenge for our entire industry is to be razor sharp on the great ideas, wonderful storytelling, and insightful thinking that Kiwis love and bond with.

What opportunities do you see in 2024?

With a quickly changing cultural zeitgeist, 2024 will show us which C-Suites, organisations and brands genuinely understand their customers, and the broader mood of the nation best.

I’d also like New Zealand to accentuate the positive a little more. Yes, it’s tough, but it’s not all bad. We are lucky to be New Zealanders. We should tell more positive stories and enjoy our simple pleasures. At least that’s my opinion.

What was the most interesting news story of 2023?

To steal a quote: “There is nothing more important to democracy than a well-informed electorate”.

Imbalanced global news frustrates me right now, as does the reduction of journalistic investment in some newsrooms here in New Zealand.

I thought the summer storms and the election were really well covered, but the story that I found the most ‘interesting’ had to be Mayor Wayne Brown’s 30-minute phone call with the Herald during the Auckland floods. What a doozy.

What are your predictions for 2024?

A great second half in business. The world doesn’t have time to be in a recession right now.

In advertising, I predict the most successful forms of creativity will be a lighter in tone, inspirational or appreciate the lighter side of life. It’s not an era to be too worthy unless the information warrants it.

What’s the worst mistake you have made in business?

Not learning from mistakes quickly enough. Fail fast, fix fast.

What would you rate as your greatest success?

Winning Cannes Lions Grand Prix, D&AD Pencils and locally at the Axis Awards have been nice, but I really enjoy when our work is famous in Kiwi culture. That’s where brand impact and increased brand consideration happens and that’s what we like doing.

Where and how are you holidaying this summer?

With family and friends. Home in the Matakana area, down to the mainland, gardening, beach, a few laughs, and good conversations. Certainly not touching much technology. A very analogue summer, I hope.

What would you recommend as a good book to read over Summer?

I’ve always been a fan of Time Magazine, it folds very well for reading on the beach.