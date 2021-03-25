Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Suez blockage impact on NZ's congested supply chain being monitored

3 minutes to read

The ship Ever Given has become wedged across the Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway. Photo / AP

By:

Herald business writer

New Zealand's biggest container shipping operator Maersk says it's too early to say if this country's supply chain, already under stress, will be affected by the Suez Canal blockage.

A massive container ship, operated by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.