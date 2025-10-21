Stocks rise on China-US hopes, gold suffers biggest drop in a decade

“The fact that the market isn’t as expressive about those points this morning as one might expect is due mostly to that reality having been priced in to a large degree already.”

A man walks past an electronic quotation board displaying closing numbers of the Nikkei Stock Average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Photo / Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP

Shares in General Motors raced more than 15% higher after the automaker reported better-than-expected profits and boosted some full-year projections based on lower tariff costs.

In Europe, the Paris stock exchange set fresh intra-day and closing records, pulled higher by a nearly 20% gain for financial services firm Edenred after it reported better-than-expected sales.

Asia markets also posted gains, with Hong Kong and Shanghai closing up more than 1%.

“The focus is now on US interest rate cuts, the new corporate reporting season, and US-China trade talks,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Investors will look to US inflation figures due on Friday (local time) for further signals about the pace of the rate cuts.

Investors were back in a buying mood after last week’s ructions sparked by Donald Trump’s threat to hammer China with 100% tariffs over its latest rare earth export controls.

The US President has since struck a more conciliatory tone before a meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Apec summit in South Korea.

He said he wanted a “fair” trade deal between the superpowers and praised his relationship with Xi.

Trump also played down fears of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, saying: “I think we’ll be just fine with China. China doesn’t want to do that.”

The remarks followed other positive comments at the weekend and helped push Wall Street higher on Monday, as the tech-led rally resumed.

In Japan, the yen weakened after Takaichi was appointed Prime Minister, which raised expectations for a slower pace of interest rate rises.

“Takaichi is expected to cut taxes and boost defence spending, she is also not a fan of interest rate hikes,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB trading group.

Meanwhile, gold and silver pulled back.

“The drop was always going to come, and some would argue what took it so long,” City Index and FOREX.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada told AFP.

“Multiple factors have come together all at once – from hopes that the US and China will agree to extend the trade truce, to a rebound in US dollar and an overall positive risk appetite,” he said.

The pound fell against the dollar on official data showing UK public borrowing reached a five-year high in September.

Key figures around 1530 GMT

New York – Dow: UP 0.8% at 47,074.45 points

New York – S&P 500: UP 0.1% at 6743.97

New York – Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 0.1% at 22,962.64

London – FTSE 100: UP 0.3% at 9426.99 (close)

Paris – CAC 40: UP 0.6% at 8258.86 (close)

Frankfurt – DAX: UP 0.3% at 24,330.03 (close)

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.3% at 49,316.06 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: UP 0.7% at 26,027.55 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 1.4% at 3916.33 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1617 from $1.1641 on Monday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3395 from $1.3409

Dollar/yen: UNCHANGED at 150.73 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.74% from 86.82 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.2% at $61.15 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.2% at $57.15 per barrel

– Agence France-Presse