Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stock Takes: The Fed's big move, and a return to 'normal'

Jamie Gray
By
6 mins to read
Broker Forsyth Barr likes the prospects for Mainfreigt, Freightways and Port of Tauranga. Photo /Supplied

Broker Forsyth Barr likes the prospects for Mainfreigt, Freightways and Port of Tauranga. Photo /Supplied

The US Federal Reserve's 75 basis point rate hike sent shockwaves through equity markets, but what will its impact be in the long run?

On Wednesday the central bank lifted its main interest rate to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.