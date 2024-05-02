Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Stock Takes: Sky TV chair’s million-dollar share buy-up, Craigs’ bumper profit, watch on bank forecasts

Tamsyn Parker
By
7 mins to read
Sales of KFC and Pizza Hut remain strong in New Zealand. Photo / NZME

Sales of KFC and Pizza Hut remain strong in New Zealand. Photo / NZME

Consumers are under pressure from the cost-of-living crisis but it seems fast-food operator Restaurant Brands is still seeing strong demand for its KFC and Pizza Hut offerings - at least in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business