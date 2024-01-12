Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Steven Joyce: What 2024 needs to bring

By Steven Joyce
6 mins to read
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has turned in to a bloody war of contrition. For Ukraine's sake, the US needs to stay the distance, writes Steven Joyce. Photo / AP

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has turned in to a bloody war of contrition. For Ukraine's sake, the US needs to stay the distance, writes Steven Joyce. Photo / AP

OPINION

I think it’s fair to say that 2023 turned out to be a pretty rubbish year.

No sooner had Covid-19 receded and we learnt to cope better with it than we were into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business