Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Waitangi’s relaxed vibe and how middle NZ holds the key to Treaty issues - Steven Joyce

By Steven Joyce
6 mins to read
One year on from the Anniversary floods in Auckland, people are still recovering. A water safety reminder has been issued once again as another man is found dead in Wellington harbour and the government scraps Labours bill to lower the voting age to 16.

OPINION

I always enjoyed going to Waitangi for the annual celebrations. Notwithstanding what we often see on the small screen, the day itself has a relaxed holiday vibe to it.

The weather is almost always

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business