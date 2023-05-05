Voyager 2022 media awards
Steven Joyce: Don’t need a weatherman to feel these winds

By Steven Joyce
6 mins to read
Wellingtonians are used to wild weather, but now it’s not atmospheric conditions causing the storm. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

It’s nearly Budget time in an election year. The Finance Minister looks out the Beehive windows and sees darkening economic skies.

The country’s economy is becalmed. There is every chance it is already in

