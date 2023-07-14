Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Steven Joyce: Dead rats end Labour’s tax plan - but not the economic damage

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane are vibrant cities and likely to keep drawing Kiwis in - but New Zealand is becoming like an overgrown Tasmania, Steven Joyce argues. Photo / 123RF

Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane are vibrant cities and likely to keep drawing Kiwis in - but New Zealand is becoming like an overgrown Tasmania, Steven Joyce argues. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

The political left hate being told they don’t know how to run the New Zealand economy successfully. It’s an old trope, but they sometimes do their darnedest to prove it. The evidence for the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business