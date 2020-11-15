Stephens suddenly leaving SkyCity, Ahearne taking over as CEO

Graeme Stephens and Michael Ahearne. Photo / Todd Eyre

A major shakeup at SkyCity has seen three executives depart the business.

Chief executive Graeme Stephens is suddenly leaving the business at the end of the month, to be replaced by chief operating officer Michael Ahearne.

In the sudden move not previously signalled, SkyCity chairman Rob Campbell announced the change as well as resignations of chief financial officer Rob Hamilton and chief marketing officer Liza McNally.

"It is especially pleasing that SkyCity had such a strong internal candidate to assume the chief executive officer role. Michael is currently SkyCity's chief operating officer and, in that role, has successfully overseen SkyCity's operations across New Zealand and Australia since December 2017 and launched SkyCity online casino in August 2019. He has significant global experience in the gaming industry across both land-based and online casinos, which will be beneficial in leading the company through its next phase," Campbell said.

He thanked Stephens for his leadership of the company since his appointment in May 2017, "in particular following the significant fire that broke out at the New Zealand International Convention Centre site in October 2019 and in managing the company's response to a challenging business environment impacted by Covid-19."

"I also thank Rob Hamilton for his dedication and valuable contribution to SkyCity since he joined in October 2014 and wish him the very best in the future."

What has happened at the company for three senior executives to leave at once is yet to be explained.

Michael Ahearne, chief operating officer, SkyCity Entertainment Group. Photo / Michael Craig

Ahearne, originally from Ireland, joined SkyCity in December 2017 as chief operating cfficer heading operations at five properties in New Zealand and Australia.

He was also responsible for establishing the online casino in 2019.

Ahearne held a number of senior commercial, operational and product leadership roles at Paddy Power Betfair, one of the world's leaders in sports betting and gaming.

Before that, he had a 13-year career in the Australasian gaming and entertainment sector, 10 years of which were spent at The Star Casino, Sydney, where he held senior management positions and, following that, three years as chief operating officer for Aristocrat in the Australia and New Zealand regions.

He is a qualified accountant and holds an MBA from the University of Technology, Sydney.

SkyCity has also released a major investor presentation today.

- More to follow