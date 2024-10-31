Starbucks turns to Sharpies, mugs and price freeze to stem traffic slide

“What I’ve heard is people like the humanity of it, and our baristas like having that personal touch. Look, I want to empower them to give the hospitality and the personal touch that they want to provide,” Niccol said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Niccol announced the moves after Starbucks suffered a 6% decline in US same-store sales in the three months to September, with the number of transactions falling by a tenth.

Meanwhile, the average customer’s bill rose 4%. Morgan Stanley called it “a remarkably poor quarter, no matter how one cuts it”.

In a move aimed at cost-sensitive customers, Starbucks said it did not intend to raise menu prices at company-owned North American stores over the rest of the fiscal year.

Just over 11,000 of its more than 18,000 stores in North America are company-owned.

New chief executive Brian Niccol has said Starbucks needs to get back to its roots as a coffee house where people linger. Photo / Benjamin Rasussen, The New York Times

Next month it will end price mark-ups for adding non-dairy milk to drinks such as lattes and cappuccinos served in its US and Canadian cafes.

The change, which will apply to company-owned stores, will lower prices by more than 10% for patrons who ask for non-dairy alternatives such as soy milk, oat milk or almond milk in their beverages.

Niccol was hired away from restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill to revive Starbucks’ fortunes.

Investors have pinned hopes on his leadership, sending the coffee chain’s shares up more than 25% since his appointment was announced in mid-August.

After an initial fall, the shares were up marginally in after-hours trading on Wednesday after Starbucks published more information on quarterly financial results first released last week.

“We’re working to make every visit is worth it for our customers with straightforward pricing, timely service, and a more consistent, enjoyable cafe experience,” Nicoll told analysts.

In another menu-simplifying move, Starbucks next month will stop selling olive oil-infused coffees that were the creation of Howard Schultz, the longtime leader who built Starbucks.

The company said the decision was taken before Niccol’s arrival.

Niccol said he had spoken to Schultz since joining.

“He founded the company, created an amazing brand and business, and you know what, he’s been a great resource,” he said in the interview.

Torrents of orders made through mobile devices have sometimes slowed down service at busy times of day.

Niccol said he intended to have drinks delivered within four minutes to customers in its cafes, and would create separate pick-up areas for mobile customers.

Niccol had previously outlined his plan, which he calls “Back to Starbucks”, in broader strokes.

In an open letter last month, he said Starbucks outlets had drifted away from their roots as inviting community hubs and sometimes felt transactional and hectic.

Waiting times for drinks had lengthened and the list of drinks and foods had become overly complicated, he said.

In a video released with last week’s dismal results, Niccol said Starbucks’ strategy needed a “fundamental change”.

Written by: Gregory Meyer in New York

© Financial Times