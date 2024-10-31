Starbucks turns to Sharpies, mugs and price freeze to stem traffic slide

The new Starbucks chief executive says an overly complex menu slows down service and stresses out baristas. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Ceramic mugs, the return of cups labelled by Sharpie pen and a menu price freeze were among plans detailed by Starbucks’ new chief executive on Wednesday as he attempts to stem a sharp decline in customer traffic.
Brian Niccol outlined the changes in his inaugural call with Wall Streetanalysts after his arrival last month at the world’s largest coffee chain, which has suffered a dismal year marked by contracting sales.
Niccol has said Starbucks needs to get back to its roots as a coffee house where people linger, while rethinking its pricing and whittling down an “overly complex” menu, which slows down service and stresses out baristas.
On Wednesday he spelt out for the first time how he would address those concerns, with a particular focus on its US stores.
For customers who want to linger in its cafes, he said Starbucks would prioritise service in ceramic mugs. Baristas would also once again write order information on paper cups in the thick ink of a Sharpie pen.
“What I’ve heard is people like the humanity of it, and our baristas like having that personal touch. Look, I want to empower them to give the hospitality and the personal touch that they want to provide,” Niccol said in an interview with the Financial Times.
Niccol announced the moves after Starbucks suffered a 6% decline in US same-store sales in the three months to September, with the number of transactions falling by a tenth.
Meanwhile, the average customer’s bill rose 4%. Morgan Stanley called it “a remarkably poor quarter, no matter how one cuts it”.