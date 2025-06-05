The IRD said no PAYE returns were filed until 2020, when returns for seven PAYE periods were returned all at once with $82,894.86 (excluding penalties and interest) immediately due and payable.
Monteith entered into an instalment arrangement in 2020 for the debt, but this was cancelled in 2022 because of missed payments.
The company then stopped paying PAYE entirely from March 2021 until February 2024, with a total of $801,928.79 unaccounted for.
Monteith told the IRD that the PAYE was used to keep the company afloat and pay for food costs. Her personal expenses were paid out of the company’s finances and her groceries were taken from the company’s pantry.
The IRD said Monteith benefited by just over $300,000 between 2020 and 2024.
Lee 19 also applied for and received more than $780,000 in Covid-19 support from various schemes.
A six-monthly liquidator’s report on Lee 19 shows the company owes secured creditors $197,226, preferential creditors $1.1m and unsecured creditors $843,336.
Companies Office records show Monteith has run four other companies since the late 1980s.
She was made bankrupt in 2013.