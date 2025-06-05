A Southland woman has been given home detention for tax liabilities of more than $800,000.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A Southland woman has been given home detention for tax liabilities of more than $800,000.

A Southland woman whose company provided school lunches has been sentenced to home detention for failing to pay income tax.

Debra Lee Monteith was sentenced in the Invercargill District Court to 11 months’ home detention.

Monteith is the sole director and shareholder of Lee 19 Limited, trading as Lee’s Catering, which has been in liquidation since March 2024, owing creditors more than $2 million.

Lee 19 was primarily involved in food catering, including the Ministry of Education’s Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School lunches programme and catering at the Alliance Lorneville meat-processing plant.

The company was registered in 2019 as an employer and began paying its workers. But the following year, several employees phoned Inland Revenue (IRD) saying their KiwiSaver deductions were not being paid.