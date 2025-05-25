Advertisement
Smith & Caughey’s closure: What’s really to blame? – Andrew Dickens

Andrew Dickens
By
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Retail nostalgia fades as Smith & Caughey’s exits the changing face of Queen Street. Photo / Michael Craig

Opinion by Andrew Dickens
Andrew Dickens is a Newstalk ZB host
THREE KEY FACTS

  • Smith and Caughey’s on Queen Street is closing due to changing retail behaviour and competition from malls.
  • Foot traffic in central Auckland has decreased, impacted by work-from-home trends and suburban conveniences.
  • Queen Street is being remodelled as a live entertainment district with boutique shopping and improved transport links.

Like all OG Aucklanders, I’m upset that Smith and Caughey’s in Queen St is to close up shop.

An expedition to the old girl was part of my history. Late night Friday, we’d troop in to Q Street and pay a visit to the glittering store and

