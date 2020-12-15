Small rise in prices for 2020's final Global Dairy Trade auction

Prices are up in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, to end 2020 on a high note for dairy farmers.

Across the board, the index rose 1.3 per cent - a third consecutive lift.

All products on offer recorded increases, with butter the biggest mover on 6.0 per cent to an average US$4,221/MT.

Whole Milk Powder - the biggest influencer on Fonterra's Farmgate milk price - backed up a 5.0 per cent gain in the previous event, with a smaller 0.5 per cent rise to an average US$3,210/MT.

Skim Milk Powder - the second biggest influencer on milk price - crept ever closer to the US$3,000 mark, with a 1.2 per cent increase to an average US$2,930/MT.

Despite having low volumes on offer, Cheddar experienced a 4.2 per cent jump to an average US$3,893/MT. Anhydrous Milk Fat finished up 1.9 per cent to an average US$4,360/MT and Lactose wasn't far behind with a 1.5 per cent increase to an average US$1,024.

Butter Milk Powder and Sweet Whey Powder were not offered at this event.

A total of 31,701MT of product was sold, attracting 108 bidders over 14 rounds.

In a market update on December 4, Fonterra increased the midpoint of its forecast farmgate milk price for the 2020/21 season by 20 cents to $7.00, and lifted the bottom end of its range to between $6.70 and $7.30.

Yesterday, Rabobank also lifted its 2020/21 forecast from $6.35 to $7.00.

The next trading event is on January 5.