Your Business: Rural businesses - Geoff Wright, Wrights Wines

Geoff and Nicola Wright of Wrights Wines, with their sons Noah (7), Elijah (5), Luke (4), and baby Guy.

Can you tell me about your business?

We produce premium, low-allergen, organic wines. We're based in Gisborne and have been in the business now for 15 years. It's a family-run business - I'm the winemaker, viticulturist, stock boy and dishwasher, and my wife Nicola handles sales and marketing, and is our top chef. We have just one other full-time employee, who helps with the day-to-day operation in the vineyard, and we use casual staff to help with pruning, harvesting and at the cellar door.

We have two main wine brands - Wrights and The Natural Wine Co - and we manage about 90 per cent of our sales throughout New Zealand ourselves, with the remainder of sales handled through an Auckland distributor who sells to restaurants in that region. Internationally, we're working on distribution into Japan and Australia, and we also sell wines in to the Cook Islands.



What's the biggest change you noticed when you moved from the city to start running a rural business?

Community spirit. Gisborne has a tight-knit community, and it's a friendly and social place to live. And I don't have to drive 45 minutes to the beach anymore; it now takes me two minutes to get to the sea from the centre of town.

But in terms of business I think the real difference is the way that other rural enterprises can become an extension of your business in that they work closely with you on issues at certain times or on particular contracts.



What have been the biggest challenges for you running a rural business? Is connectivity an issue, for example?

It's funny you mention connectivity - we live in a straw bale house and using the cellphone in it is near impossible, so connection to the 4G network is not that great where we live. But while everyone says Gisborne is on the way to nowhere and we live on the edge of the East Coast, I still pay the same costs as any other New Zealand business to ship goods around the country.