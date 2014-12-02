Sarah Campbell and Dave Kirk-Jones, owners of Pah Road Accommodation.

Sarah Campbell and Dave Kirk-Jones are the owners of Pah Road Accommodation based in Riwaka, just outside of Motueka.

Can you tell me a bit about your rural location?

We moved from Mt Roskill to Riwaka, just outside of Motueka, 18 months ago. It was mainly to be closer to family, but we also wanted to bring up our girls - who are four and two - in a rural location for lifestyle reasons.

We brought our business, Pah Road Accommodation, which has two cottages on the property where we also live. This gave us an income, but also some flexibility to work from home on our own businesses while also looking after our girls. For the price of an average three-bedroom house in Auckland, we could afford a property with an orchard, a house, two cottages and a workshop/gallery.



What have you found the biggest challenge of running a business in a rural location so far?

The biggest challenge for us has been time. We run other businesses as well as the accommodation, so we wear lots of different hats. It's been a lot of work and we work from seven in the morning until 11 at night. But we've managed to balance things with help from family, and also by sharing looking after the girls between us.



Have there been other challenges?

We both ran successful Trade Me-based businesses in Auckland, and it was easier and cheaper to have items imported to Auckland than it is to get things to Nelson.