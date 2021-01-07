The man's charge has been linked to the incident at Blackies Cafe.

A least a dozen people mounted the cafe roof while crowds below them cheered and whistled above the thrum of music.

Bottles were also hurled down at police by some of those who had mounted the roof.

The cafe spokesman said he arrived on the scene about 10pm that night.

"I came down and it was just a free for all, basically."

He estimated the number of young people present to be in the low thousands.

"It was a pretty gnarly situation, you know."

He felt "intimidated" by the wild crowds.

Insurance will cover the cost of replacing the damaged roof, he said.

Every morning across the New Year period he and other staff had to show up to work early to clean up the mess left behind by partiers, which included nitrous oxide canisters and small plastic bags.

This was common every New Years period, he said.

"Nothing's going to happen ... it's not going to change."

He said there was little support for small businesses to deal with such things, but he praised staff at the cafe for pulling together and deal with the damage and mess, as well as the community for their support.

Mayor Sandra Goudie said the rioters were nothing but "self-indulgent brats" who had been drinking at home and emerged to cause trouble later when they were "bored".

A police spokeswoman said there had been no more arrests in relation to the cafe incident, but police were continuing to investigate and were checking CCTV footage to identify those involved.