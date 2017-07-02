The ad says Dr Mark Robson "has a good understanding of the personal qualities and commitment that are needed".
"Strong preference" will be given to applicants who plan to stay in Auckland and to take over as senior clinician in time, it says.
"Looking to the future, this is not a position who (sic) would suit someone who plans to take long periods of time off for parenting, due to the likelihood that the medicine team will always be small."
Under New Zealand employment law it is unlawful to not employ someone based on their family status, age, or gender - including the possibility of future pregnancy. Job ads cannot reflect such discrimination.
But Robson told the Herald it was a very unusual and highly specialised role demanding a high level of commitment, research and study.
"It would be very unwise [and may not be permissible under the rules of the governing body in Australia] for a candidate to take time off to provide child care," he said.
Johnson said she had no intention of hanging one business out to dry as it was an industry-wide problem.
"I'm sure they're no worse than any other veterinary practice but this is a continuing problem in the profession - we're still a bit behind the times."
As a young vet in the UK, Johnson was offered a contract that said she would be fired if she got pregnant.
She said 30 years later she was disappointed to see attitudes hadn't changed - especially after latent sexism in the New Zealand industry was very publicly aired in 2016.
Robson said while some may find the ad discriminatory it was not the case. The problem arose around the long period of leave required for child care.
After completing a three-year residency the vet would join a handful of specialists in the country that were difficult to replace when they were unable to work.
"The business will likely only ever have one or two specialists so how would a 12 month gap for maternity/paternity leave be covered?? Who is going to look after the caseload of sick animals??
"No doubt some people are going to think the ad is discriminatory against women, but that is not the case. Pregnancy and leave immediately after having a baby are an expected part of doing business and of course legally mandated [most of my staff are women and have been for 20 years] it's the long period of leave for child care that is the problem, and these days that applies equally to men or women," said Robson.
The article says job-sharing and working part-time as well as keeping abreast of skills through an online course can all help keep vets keep their hand in while on leave.
It also suggests that parental leave can actually improve vets' life skills and coping ability.
North Shore Veterinary Specialists is a separate entity to Mt Albert's Veterinary Specialist Group (VSG).
VSG chief executive Cheryl Vratny said: "VSG bears no relation to the new company being set up on the North Shore by Dr. Mark Robson. We do not share or condone the views that Mark has expressed in his job advertisement regarding women of child bearing age. We are a supportive employer and take pride in the flexible working environment we provide for all staff."