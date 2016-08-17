"We have people away sick, they are wanting sick pay or holiday pay, we have half the income," the Chalk 'n' Cheese Cafe owner Joanie Williams said.
"My biggest concern is that I employee 22 people and that is responsible for the income in to at least 22 families. My concern is continuing to trade and being able to make payroll and looking after those people I'm responsible for."
Black Barn Vineyard and Luxury Retreat in Havelock North had lost bookings because of the water crisis.
Black Barn spokesman Francis de Jager told Newstalk ZB some clients from out of town were not willing to take the risk, and have postponed their bookings.
Chalk 'n' Cheese cafe owner explains the impact of gastro outbreak:
However one couple booked for this weekend won't let campylobacter ruin their big day, which was fortunate for the company, he said.
"There's a wedding and the whole party is staying with us as well. They were very concerned about what the issues may be or the risks. Luckily, they decided to continue with the wedding. Some other retreat guests have decided to put off their stay until another time."
The mayor was considering financial help for people struck down with the illness.
"Compensation is something council will consider and may be insured for, depending on the circumstances. How that will manifest itself will depend a lot on the outcome of the inquiry. No assessment criteria has been set," Yule said.
Schools have closed after hundreds of children became sick last week and many people have been unable to go to work.