Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Small Business

Small Business: Wheelie good branding with The Cartery

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Cartery co-founders Charlene and Gus White spent six months researching what the New Zealand event space was missing, and how they could capitalise.

The Cartery co-founders Charlene and Gus White spent six months researching what the New Zealand event space was missing, and how they could capitalise.

Charlene White, co-founder of The Cartery, talks to Tom Raynel about starting a business during the pandemic, and how it has grown to work with major brands across the country. Each Monday, we interview a small business owner, which is now a regular feature of NZME’s editorial campaign , showcasing uplifting stories of success, inspiration and possibilities.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Small Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Small Business