Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Small Business

Small Business: How Swole Foods grew from gym floors to supermarket shelves

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Taran Machra, founder of Swole Foods, fought through tragedy to build a nationwide ready-made meal business that spans across the country.

Taran Machra, founder of Swole Foods, fought through tragedy to build a nationwide ready-made meal business that spans across the country.

Taran (Taz) Machra, founder of Swole Foods, talks to Tom Raynel about his journey from tragedy to success and how he has built an online community around the brand. Each Monday, we interview a small business owner, which is now a regular feature of NZME’s editorial campaign On The Up,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save