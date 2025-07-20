Advertisement
Small Business: Giving furry family members a final farewell with Sunset Vet Care

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Kylie Kim founded Sunset Vet Care to provide at-home euthanasia services for pets so that families have a comfortable and safe option to farewell their beloved furry family member.

Kylie Kim, founder of Sunset Vet Care, talks to Tom Raynel about how the need for at-home services grew during Covid and why customers have reacted better to it. Each Monday, we interview a small business owner, which is now a regular feature of NZME’s editorial campaign , showcasing uplifting stories of success, inspiration and possibilities.

