Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Small Business

Small Business: Feijoa founders aiming to make KiwiSaver contributions easier

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ben Davin (left) and Mark White-Robinson (right), co-founders of Feijoa, aim to help facilitate small, regular, frictionless transactions into Kiwis' KiwiSaver accounts.

Ben Davin (left) and Mark White-Robinson (right), co-founders of Feijoa, aim to help facilitate small, regular, frictionless transactions into Kiwis' KiwiSaver accounts.

Ben Davin and Mark White-Robinson, co-founders of Feijoa, talk to Tom Raynel about how the business started from a hallway conversation, and what their hopes are for the business ahead of its launch. Each Monday, we interview a small business owner, which is now a regular feature of NZME’s editorial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save