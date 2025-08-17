Advertisement
Small Business: Dopaw brings glamour to raw pet food for paws-itive health

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Lou Anne Lowry, founder of Dopaw, has a Master of Science degree, specifically in animal metabolism and nutrition.

Lou Anne Lowry, founder of Dopaw, talks to Tom Raynel about launching into the competitive pet-food industry, and why a raw meat diet is healthy for pets. Each Monday, we interview a small business owner, which is now a regular feature of NZME’s editorial campaign On , showcasing uplifting stories of success, inspiration and possibilities.

