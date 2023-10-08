My motivation stemmed from a personal discovery of the remarkable healing properties of mānuka and its oil. I wanted to share these benefits with the world while also pursuing my dream of becoming an entrepreneur and bringing new industry to our local area.

What were you doing before Blackfern Botanical?

I am a skier at heart so, before founding Blackfern Botanical, I worked long hours in civil construction as a drain layer in Queenstown. It was a means to fund my passion for skiing.

How big is your team?

We operate as a tight-knit family team of three and have the flexibility to call in additional local assistance when needed.

What kind of products do you sell?

We specialise in cosmeceuticals, a category of skincare products that combine the benefits of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Cosmeceuticals stand out by featuring active ingredients that offer both cosmetic and therapeutic advantages.

Our products are crafted using the potent mānuka oil and hydrosol we distill. They harness the healing and rejuvenating properties of mānuka to address various skincare needs, such as promoting skin repair, reducing inflammation, and enhancing overall skin health.

Blackfern Botanical distils essential oil and hydrosol from wild-grown mānuka plants. Photo / Supplied

What’s the process involved in creating mānuka oil?

The process begins with hand-harvesting mānuka leaves and small sticks from our property. After mulching, we load the material into our custom-built still. Steam is then pumped into the still, and once it reaches the right temperature (about 98C), the oil and hydrosol begin to flow out through a condenser. We collect this condensate in a custom oil separator, allowing us to separate and further process the oil and hydrosol before bottling.

How much has the business grown since you started?

Since our inception, we’ve made significant progress. Initially using a small 40L still and yielding only a few ml of oil per brew, we now operate a larger still capable of holding around 1000L of mānuka, resulting in yields ranging from 250mls to 500mls. Additionally, we’ve taken the DIY approach to various aspects, designing our own labels, building our own website, and managing our processes entirely without outside assistance.

What’s the major focus for the business right now?

With our processes and networks firmly established, our primary focus is expanding our reach, attracting new customers, and sharing the mānuka love.

What challenges is the business facing at the moment?

Finances are a considerable challenge as costs continue to rise. Additionally, we’re dealing with an ongoing trademark dispute for our chosen business name, Mānuka Medic. The recent ruling in our favour has been appealed and is heading to the high court.

Where do you see Blackfern Botanical in the coming years?

We envision a future with new product offerings on the horizon. There are countless applications for our oil and hydrosol, many of which are yet to be discovered. We see opportunities to enhance existing products by incorporating our pure mānuka oil and hydrosol.

What advice do you give others thinking about starting their own business?

Take your time and savour every step of the journey. Starting a business is not just about the destination; it’s about enjoying the process. Also, write things down.