Small biz deaths too high, say Govt safety officials

Quad bike "rollovers" account for many deaths on farms, says the Department of Labour

KEY POINTS:

Too many people are dying on the job, says the Department of Labour, and "a disturbing number" of these fatalities are happening in small businesses.



Department head of workplace health and safety Craig Armitage said workplace deaths took a "huge human and financial toll on the victims and their families, friends and workmates as well as on those businesses and the New Zealand economy.



"They are a grim reminder of how important it is for all businesses big and small and workers to make basic investments to keep people safe at work."



A "disturbing number" of workplace deaths happened in sectors dominated by small businesses, such as agriculture.



Of the 53 workplace deaths investigated by the department in the 12 months to the end of June, 20 were in the agricultural sector.



The year before there were 55 deaths, in 2005 there were 65 and the year before that 47. The number of deaths in the agriculture/ horticulture area has risen over in the past ten years.



"When the department looks at our recent investigations in this area, many of these deaths involved rollovers by either all terrain vehicles (quad bikes) or tractors, which emphasises the need for extra vigilance around farm vehicles."



The department looked into nine deaths in the construction sector, showing there was still work to do to manage potentially lethal risks such as workers falling from heights, said Armitage.



Two investigations involved the forestry industry, and the other 22 were in the broad "industrial and commercial" sector.



As part of its push to cut workplace deaths, the Department of Labour has launched a new Hazard Handler online tool for small business.



The "Hazard Handler" has information on how to identify and manage general and industry-specific health and safety hazards.



Small businesses can download their work and use it to keep track of workplace hazards, their safety systems and staff health and safety training.



Discounts on ACC levies are available for small businesses in certain industries, which can be applied for through the Hazard Handler.



"I would urge owners and employers in small businesses to try out our Hazard Handler," said Armitage. "It's a small investment of their time, but the time will be well spent because it could save somebody's life possibly their own. This tool makes it easy to start so there is no excuse not to."



- The Department of Labour figures do not include marine or aviation fatalities, or work-related road crashes, since these are investigated by other agenices.



- HERALD ONLINE