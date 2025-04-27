Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Small Business

Otto’s savings games combat NZ’s gambling losses to build financial habits

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Otto is a rewards programme for money that uses simple fun games to help you build good financial habits.

Otto is a rewards programme for money that uses simple fun games to help you build good financial habits.

Tomas van Ammers, co-founder of Otto, talks to Tom Raynel about the psychology behind building habits, and how his savings rewards programme has even got himself hooked.

Each Monday, we interview a small business owner, which is now a regular feature of NZME’s editorial campaign , showcasing uplifting stories of success, inspiration and possibilities.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Small Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Small Business