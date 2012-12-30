New Year Honours: Philip Yates, ONZM

Photo / Supplied

Officer of the NZ Order of Merit, for services to agribusiness.

It wasn't until he was 53 and unemployed that Philip Yates - today named as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit - started his own business.

A relative of Arthur Yates, who began the seed firm which bears his name in 1883, Philip had worked at the family company since he was 17.

In 1973 he took over as chief executive and managing director of Yates, but after investment bank Equiticorp gained control of the company in 1985, Philip and other long-term employees were soon axed.

Four years later Yates New Zealand was brought down in the Equiticorp collapse and placed into receivership after 102 continuous years of profitable trading.