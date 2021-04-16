Local Focus: Rotorua restaurants get social media savvy

Foodies check out socials before going to a restaurant. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Rotorua is a well-established tourism destination, but the goal now is to make Rotorua famous for its dining options as well.

With this in mind, almost 20 Rotorua hospitality businesses were invited to participate in a social media crash course this week.

Dimple Digital Rotorua Founder David Remmerswaal says 80 per cent of internet searches are via mobile phones and increasingly, visitors are checking out restaurants online before they pay a visit.

He says, that's why social media is so important.

"The best kind of marketing is always word-of-mouth referrals, because the customer has already been sold before they even come to your business," Remmerswaal said.