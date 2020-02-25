Sunflowers are a blooming business in Hawke's Bay. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

She's the sunflower seller frequently seen sitting on the side of a busy Hawke's Bay road. And Pippa Marffy grows her sunflowers as well.

"I planted 6000 seeds in December and staggered the planting," she said.

"They are all starting to come out now."

Business on her Havelock Rd stall in Hastings was good, but production took a hit this year, and Pippa doesn't actually know how well this year's crop will do.

"I lost a lot of sunflowers to the rabbits this year, as there are a ton of rabbits around.