Hanging meadow points way to cheaper Christchurch rebuild

A hanging meadow planted in wool for the Christchurch Festival of Flowers may be adapted to create more affordable "green walls" for the city rebuild.
The grass and blooms that make up the aerial garden are growing in a felted wool product normally laid on steep slopes to prevent soil erosion.
Urban Designer Craig Pocock who came up with the concept says the hanging garden has already attracted interest from the wool industry and he believes it offers advantages over other vertical gardening systems.
"One of the things the Christchurch City Council has looked at (for the rebuild) is green walls and green roofs, but with the current economy it doesn't stack up to have 'green bling' so this is a cheap way to do it. It could hang on the side of a building, it's like hanging wallpaper.
"Green roofs in New Zealand tend to be limited to flat roofs, but they wouldn't have to be if we used this technology, and it gives you an instant result. It's also transportable, you can roll it up and move it across the country the same way you do with Ready Lawn."