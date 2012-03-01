Hanging meadow points way to cheaper Christchurch rebuild

A couple of years ago Pocock created a vertical lawn for the Canterbury Museum by sandwiching a thin synthetic blanket with a built in irrigation system (ECO Rain) between about five layers of felted wool (Biomac) made from wool removed during dagging.

Maccaferri New Zealand Ltd, which makes the ECO Rain and Biomac products and provided them free of charge for the lawn project, loaned Pocock a special machine to stitch all the layers together. "We had to sew it together ourselves in the back of a garage."

Once the museum lawn was taken down, it was plucked clean of grass and went into storage until Pocock resurrected it for the flower festival exhibit.

Watering is a cinch. "We can plug it into a garden hose and irrigate the whole wall in 15 minutes then turn it off."

But he says getting flowers to grow successfully in the wool took a lot of trial and error, and once it got going the grass needed a trim.

"Within four weeks the grass had grown so quickly it was higher than the flowers so we had a group of six ladies with scissors hand cut the entire 28 square metres around all 1000 flowers."

Maccaferri's building products manager Nicholas Simmons says at present the wool-based hanging garden is expensive to make because of the labour content but if there is sufficient demand for it, his company could look at making a commercial version which would cut the cost considerably.

Simmons says Maccaferri's current green walls are made of modular plastic boxes that stand vertically.

"They don't do slopes or shapes and you're restricted to the type of plants you can grow in there. The meadow is a narrower and more flexible product so you can pack it up and move it around and change the shape of it.

"Where architects want to create more flowing shapes or curtains on a building or a structure, then this is where the meadow would come in."

Simmons says the wool green wall could also be used to treat grey water. "Perhaps running kitchen sink waste water through the green wall and using it as a purifier or filter so that the water coming out the end is better for the environment and has all the nasties cleaned out."