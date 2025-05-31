Advertisement
Home / Business / Small Business

From foster care to own boss: How teen mum Alicia McKay defied the odds

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
17 mins to read

Alicia McKay has a remarkable story to tell. Photo / Supplied

Alicia McKay has had every opportunity to fail – and she’s missed them all.

From foster care to teenage pregnancy, the high school dropout has an honours degree, a successful international consultancy business, has authored three books and birthed as many

