Sunfed Meats chief executive Shama Sukul Lee.

Software programmer turned tech food entrepreneur Shama Sukul Lee has won prestigious startup competition Start Tel Aviv.

The founder and chief executive of Sunfed Meats aims to disrupt the meat industry, not the environment and has since attracted a global team of UK, US and NZ investors raising $1.5 million.

As the receipent of the winning pitch, Lee will attend a five day all-expenses-paid-for trip to Tel Aviv where she will join local Israeli entrepreneurs to participate in lectures and workshops.

"I am honoured and excited to have this opportunity to be in the heart of innovation that is Tel Aviv", Lee said.

"It will be incredible to be immersed in that creative melting pot and experience the energy and passion of other entrepreneurs as well as connect with world-leading investors. This event will certainly help accelerate Sunfed's growth."