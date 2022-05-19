Michael Barnett is to stand down as the chief executive of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce and will be replaced by former National Party leader Simon Bridges.
Auckland Chamber chairwoman Charlotte Parkhill confirmed an earlier NZ Herald report that Barnett would step down from the role in August but would remain involved in the organisation, driving key projects including Firststeps, a mental health initiative with government focused on business, the Regional Business Program, the NZ Chamber network, and his role with the International Chamber.
Barnett was appointed CEO of the Auckland Chamber in 1991 after several years in an international role.
At that time, the chamber had a small staff and membership that reflected larger businesses.