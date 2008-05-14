Are employees taking the brunt of an economic downturn?

KEY POINTS:

Air New Zealand is axing 200 jobs in a new cost cutting drive.



More than 200 ANZ National "banking operations" staff have been told the bank's outsourcing proposal will slash their positions from the current 403 to 165.



The country's biggest meat processing company is looking to restructure plants in the South Island following its announcement of the planned closure of the Oringi, near Dannevirke, works, with the loss of 446 jobs.



Fisher & Paykel has announced that it is closing its manufacturing operations in Dunedin, Brisbane and California - resulting in more than 1000 job losses.



