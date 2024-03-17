Juliet Oliver says turning 30 was the start of a rollercoaster ride that's since seen her launch an app aimed at helping endometriosis sufferers.

What is Endo45?

Endo45 is an app that takes sufferers on a journey towards becoming “EndoFit” — a state where endometriosis no longer dictates your life. It’s the culmination of years of research, testing and conversations with experts. We’ve merged the best strategies and filtered out the noise, providing an all-in-one endo-fighting protocol. Empowering sufferers to reclaim their lives on their terms.

How are you monetising the platform?

We are an impact enterprise with a mission to create a world where endometriosis is understood, managed, and doesn’t hold you back. To reach as many sufferers as possible, the app’s monthly subscription fee (less than a coffee a week) ensures we extend our reach, refine our solutions and keep shedding light on the disease. Every user gets a seven-day free trial to see if Endo45 is right for them.

Have you had to clear any regulatory hurdles, given Endo45 provides users with information about their health? How can users be confident in the information Endo45 provides?

Yes, we have. We have used medical health tech advisers and lawyers to ensure we meet New Zealand Ministry of Health, American Food and Drug Administration, European Union Medical Device Regulation and Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration health and wellness device regulations.

Also, we have worked alongside medical and health experts (gynaecologist, naturopath, etc.) in curating the app. We are in the process of building an advisory board that will continue to ensure we provide the highest level of advice.

What inspired you to create the product?

Turning 30 should have been a milestone, but for me, it was the start of a rollercoaster ride. Coming off the pill was like hitting a detonator. Suddenly, I was living with pain, the notorious “endo belly”, and zombie-level fatigue. My personal life took a nosedive; intimacy became a memory, and my energy for love and life was zapped.

My body waged war on itself. The lowest points saw me crumbling in my boss Justin’s office, a mentor turned confidant, and now, co-founder of Endo45. One day he said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Dare to change.” This struck a chord. As an engineer, I was built to solve problems, and this was my biggest challenge yet.

I sought answers far and wide, amassing data that no one could connect to endometriosis. It wasn’t until a top polycystic ovary syndrome specialist laid eyes on me and instantly saw what others didn’t — that I didn’t just have PCOS; I was battling severe endometriosis.

Armed with this knowledge, I plunged into six years of relentless research, consulting experts and self-experimentation, determined to unlock a way to live well with endo. Fast forward through trials, errors, and breakthroughs, I not only achieved “endo remission” but also had my beautiful son, sparking hope of a life without endometriosis.

Justin and I knew we had stumbled upon something monumental, a kind of “boot camp for endo”. My protocol wasn’t just about me anymore, it was about offering a lifeline to others drowning in misinformation and misdiagnoses. With a shared vision of a world where endometriosis is understood, managed, and doesn’t hold anyone back, we crafted Endo45.

What was it like stepping back from your senior management role at Todd Energy to pursue something different?

Exhilarating. You don’t realise just how small the corporate male-dominated mountain you summited is until you try to do something that makes a difference to our planet and its people. Being able to use my lived experience to better the lives of others is the ultimate reason to get out of bed every day.

How are you funding the endeavour?

We are a deeply passionate team that has self-funded our way to this point, using our life savings as a give-back to the endometriosis community. We are now going through our first round of private investment. For me, this has meant working on Endo45 through the nights, so I could earn money and be mum during the day. And now, I’m paying the bills with my savings as I am full-time in the business.

What has been the most surprising thing you’ve learnt during your career pivot to date?

Self-made millionaire Sabri Suby’s most important rule in business is: “As the owner, your No 1 responsibility is to sell”. I read this early on in my journey and was a bit confused as to why there wouldn’t be a “team” for that, while I remain behind the scenes. Now that I’m in the thick of trying to become a marketing expert overnight (marketing to an engineer is like black magic), I can tell you he’s 100 per cent right. And so I’m surprised to be doing less of the parts I love to become our biggest brand ambassador.

What has it been like creating Endo45 from Taranaki? Is geography a constraint at all when it comes to setting up a tech business? Have the networks in the tight Taranaki community helped you?

Taranaki is perfect if you’re a driven self-starter. There is an epic startup ecosystem here and we had a lot of mentorship and guidance from other founders and Doso. We simply wouldn’t have gotten this far without them. However, like most small towns in New Zealand, there is never going to be everyone or everything you need. As a FemTech product that didn’t need angel investment, this wasn’t a handbrake.

Where would you like to see Endo45 in five years time?

In the back pockets of one million sufferers worldwide, helping them reclaim their lives.

What advice would you give someone else thinking about starting a business?

If your idea is solving a real problem and aligns with your life’s purpose, then that’s the winning formula so go for it.