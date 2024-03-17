Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small business: Search for answers treating endometriosis ends in creation of Endo45

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Juliet Oliver says turning 30 was the start of a rollercoaster ride that's since seen her launch an app aimed at helping endometriosis sufferers.

Juliet Oliver says turning 30 was the start of a rollercoaster ride that's since seen her launch an app aimed at helping endometriosis sufferers.

Taranaki-based engineer Juliet Oliver traded a career in energy for a more purpose-driven one, creating an app aimed at helping endometriosis sufferers. She explains what motivated her to take the plunge and start a business,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business